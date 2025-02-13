Day of Remembrance of International Warriors observed in Belarus February 15

36 years ago, the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan was completed. On February 15th, the USSR military contingent left the country located in Central and South Asia, the last armored personnel carriers crossed the Friendship Bridge over the Amu Darya River.

And today this event is celebrated in Belarus as the Day of Remembrance of International Warriors. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent an address, noting that for the current generations, soldiers are an example of honesty and integrity, valor and courage. This war lasted 9 years, 1 month and 19 days and cost the lives of almost 15 thousand Soviet soldiers. Dozens went missing, 54 thousand were wounded and maimed.