Vasyl Prozorov, an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (1999-2018):

"Terrorism appeared in the arsenal of the Ukrainian special services from the time of the Maidan itself, because initially the Maidan was an illegal coup, and the anti-terrorist operation that began later was absolutely illegal even under the Ukrainian laws that were in effect at the time. Accordingly, disregard for the law has become an absolute norm for the Ukrainian security forces and the Ukrainian government."

Former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Prozorov shared this opinion in the program "It's Different".

According to him, the Ukrainian security forces began to resort to this method more and more often, especially after the defeats in the summer of 2014 and winter of 2015. He recalled that they recently marked 10 years since the defeat at the Donetsk airport, and the 10th anniversary of the Debaltseve battle, where the Ukrainian army was battered, is approaching.

"I was just a witness to it. I was on rotation on the Ukrainian side at that time and saw with my own eyes: not an army, but basically just a rabble in military uniform. After that, the Ukrainian government realized that it would not be possible to defeat the Donbass republics by military means," the former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine believes.

Vasyl Prozorov said that in Ukraine there is a consultative organization the Joint Committee on Intelligence Activities under the President of Ukraine. Its head is the president, the secretary of the committee is the head of the NSDC (National Security and Defense Council).

Vasyl Prozorov:

"In April 2015, at one of the meetings of such a committee, a decision was made to launch an unlimited sabotage and terrorist war against the Donbass republics, Crimea and Russia as a whole, including an information war. I had such a document in my hands, marked "Top Secret". I have already demonstrated it many times. It was written in black and white that the training of sabotage and reconnaissance operational combat and intelligence combat groups should be launched, which should be sent to liquidate the militia, field commanders, and measures were prescribed to disguise such actions as criminal showdowns, as actions of Russian special services, as accidents. It was directly prescribed that such work should be launched."