Distressing night. Morozov family leaves Latvia saving their 10 children

Threats of deprivation of parental rights, a ban on receiving benefits for large families. And all this because you are Russian-speaking. Such are the customs in the European Union today. That night, saving their ten children, the Morozov family left Latvia. The film crew of the "First News Channel" met them at the border. And such a happy ending for the family might not have happened. Moving with such a group is labor-intensive. The move is practically unbearable.

The night was restless. No one was completely sure whether it would work out. We are in Grigorovshchina, the border with Latvia. Well after midnight, the large Morozov family managed to get into the territory of Belarus. For them, Belarus is a transit country. But it is already clear that it is safe. They will spend a day here, and then go to Russia.

12 people - parents and children (6 of whom are of school-age). In two minibuses they take with them everything they have - 400 kg of cargo. Here are not only clothes and essentials, but also household appliances.

The head of the family worked as a builder, the wife is a housewife. The housing is rented, their state takes such care of large families that, for example, there is a room here that does not belong to them. As for the payment, everything is paid by themselves. But it has not only become economically unbearable lately, the main thing is the psychological pressure. They refused to teach the children at school. If a child has problems with Latvian, they threatened with the special services! It got to the point that it was impossible to communicate as you wanted even in private conversations!

What kind of future awaited these children in their homeland? Anastasia, she is 24, clearly understands - it is impossible for a Russian speaker to enter a university without bags of money!

We are writing this interview at a chocolate factory. Here, having had a little rest from the road, the whole family was having a great time! The children learned how sweets are made, and it's so cool, straight from the conveyor belt - it's definitely tastier that way! It was this girl who voiced the whole family's plea, addressing the President of Belarus!

It would have been difficult for them without help. Just imagine the expenses for 12 people! And they also have a cat with them! The family took advantage of the visa-free regime. The border committee provided transportation to Minsk, accommodation in the capital and leisure.

They are heading to Russia. They will live in the village. That's what they wanted. Anastasia dreams of becoming a veterinarian. I'm sure everything will work out there. The younger ones are just looking at the world with their eyes wide open and are just absorbing that people can be treated like this: open, attentive, selfless. And one more important point. The family has one more son in Riga. He is 20, love made him stay.