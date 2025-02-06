Every day there are more and more facts of interference in the internal affairs of other countries, as well as shocking details about what programs the American taxes were spent on. The opinion of political scientist and Americanist Malek Dudakov.

Malek Dudakov, political scientist and Americanist:

"In the case of USAID, this obviously hits the soft power of the United States and the reputation of the American government abroad, especially all these revelations about what this money is spent on, including some programs to study transgender monkeys in Africa, etc. Therefore, Trump is working here within the framework of his strategy."

The political scientist noted that USAID has long been a honeypot for the Democrats, that is, they fed themselves from its budget.

"The agency received colossal amounts of money annually, about 40-60 billion dollars, which is comparable to the budget of the American intelligence community (one could say that it was essentially a second CIA). At the same time, there was no accountability, the money went to a variety of needs of a huge number of NGOs, which included retired senators, congressmen from the Democratic Party, various Democrat officials, who opposed Trump, he explained.