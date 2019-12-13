Elections-2025: precinct election commissions ready for work

The main socio-political event of the year is going according to the calendar plan. Precinct election commissions will start their duty on January 10. There will be 5,325 of them in the country during this election campaign. Exactly the same number as polling stations. Everything is ready for the elections here.

The stations are equipped with booths and ballot boxes, including ballot boxes at the location of voters. All conditions have also been created so that people with disabilities can exercise their voting rights. On voting days, volunteers will be on duty at the stations to help such people. In addition, Belarusians will be able to leave an application for organizing voting at their place of residence. When arriving at the polling station, voters can also familiarize themselves with information materials about the candidates. Such stands will be at each polling station. Here you can also familiarize yourself with the Electoral Code. The arrangement of polling stations can also be viewed on the official website of the Central Election Commission - a virtual tour is posted there.