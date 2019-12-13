3.39 RUB
3.49 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Elections-2025: precinct election commissions ready for work
Text by:Kapitolina Zinkevich
There are 17 days left until the main political event of the year. The situation is harmonious and calm. Precinct election commissions are also ready for the presidential elections.
The main socio-political event of the year is going according to the calendar plan. Precinct election commissions will start their duty on January 10. There will be 5,325 of them in the country during this election campaign. Exactly the same number as polling stations. Everything is ready for the elections here.
The stations are equipped with booths and ballot boxes, including ballot boxes at the location of voters. All conditions have also been created so that people with disabilities can exercise their voting rights. On voting days, volunteers will be on duty at the stations to help such people. In addition, Belarusians will be able to leave an application for organizing voting at their place of residence. When arriving at the polling station, voters can also familiarize themselves with information materials about the candidates. Such stands will be at each polling station. Here you can also familiarize yourself with the Electoral Code. The arrangement of polling stations can also be viewed on the official website of the Central Election Commission - a virtual tour is posted there.
Early voting in our country starts on January 21. It will last until the 25th. The main election day will be held on January 26.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All