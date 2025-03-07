Every Second Leader in the Country is a Woman: Belstat Provides Insights on Belarusian Women

Belstat has prepared an overview of the fairer sex in Belarus. For every thousand men, there are 1,166 women.

Belarusian women tend to embrace traditional family values. In 2024, more than 28,000 women entered into marriage for the first time, including 33 women over the age of 65. The average age for women getting married is 26.5 years, while the average age for giving birth to their first child is 27.

Of course, Belarusian women also pursue their careers. Every second leader in the country is a woman. Most are engaged in the economy, with top female professions related to medicine, education, finance, and insurance.

Women are advocates for a healthy lifestyle — two years ago, only 26% preferred physical exercise, but now nearly a third of those surveyed are doing so.