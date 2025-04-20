3.68 BYN
Flowers, candles, and prayers fill Belarusian churches as nation grieves passing of Pope Francis
Since midday, mourners have been bringing offerings of remembrance to houses of worship. Some learned of the tragedy during their own services. Requiem masses are being held, including one at the Archcathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, dedicated to the spiritual guide. A further memorial service is scheduled at the Minsk Cathedral.