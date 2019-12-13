Golovchenko: The government expects to work in tandem with the new composition of Parliament

Active, energetic and professional work - this is how the head of the government sees the new deputy corps. Today Roman Golovchenko voted early in the elections at the 516th polling station of the Central district of the capital. Having made his choice on the ballot paper, he said: the government counts on working in tandem with the new parliament. With the new version of the Constitution, the role of legislators has been seriously strengthened. The government submits laws and amendments to the existing legal acts to the House of Representatives, so the expertise of deputies is needed. They help the Council of Ministers to work out new draft laws in specialized commissions, because they affect the most important spheres of life and activity of the society, and sometimes it is necessary to take into account some regional peculiarities. Deputies as people from the field know all the nuances.