Government Approves Framework Agreement with China for Concessional Loan

Фото: belta.by

The government has approved the project of the framework agreement with China for the provision of a concessional loan. This is stipulated by Resolution No. 35 of the Council of Ministers dated January 23, 2025, officially published on the National Legal Internet Portal, reports BELTA.

According to the document, the framework agreement between the governments of the two countries has been approved, stating that China will provide Belarus with a concessional loan as a basis for negotiations.

The Ministry of Finance is authorized to conduct negotiations on the project and sign the agreement upon reaching an understanding. The agency may also make non-substantive amendments to the project.