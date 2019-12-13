Humanitarian aid for Kursk Region sent from Belarus’ Vitebsk Region

Humanitarian aid in the amount of 55 thousand rubles for residents of the Kursk Region and new regions of Russia was sent by law enforcement officers of the northern region of Belarus.

The Vitebsk Region joined the republican action "Back to Back", which is held by the public association "Belaya Rus".

The main goal is to help those who were left without shelter and food overnight.

Sergey Zavadsky, deputy head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Vitebsk regional executive committee:

"The officers' meetings of the internal affairs bodies of the Vitebsk Region made an unequivocal decision to raise funds and provided assistance to our fraternal people. We purchased food, household appliances and warm clothes. Today we are handing them over to the affected people so that they feel our support and solidarity."

"We are in constant contact with the leadership of the city of Kursk and also form humanitarian cargo for their needs. I must say that the Vitebsk Region was very actively involved in this action - our regional offices of the public association Belaya Rus, large enterprises, law enforcement agencies. You see, everyone also responded to the call as actively as possible and also formed humanitarian cargo, - said Dmitry Demidov, Chairman of the Vitebsk Regional Council of Deputies and the regional organization of the NGO "Belaya Rus""Of course, we will continue this work, we will accept children for the rehabilitation of the affected regions, form humanitarian cargo."