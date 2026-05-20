Every year, dozens of Belarusian manufacturers aim to launch products that are new to them and the country. At stake are significant risks, time, money, and the understanding that not everything may work out, but the result is even more significant if consumers say the resulting product is as good as its foreign counterparts.

What is it like when a manufacturer is forced to source spare parts exclusively from abroad? Sanctions have only exacerbated this dependence. Many Belarusian factories can testify to this, as well as the fact that business has accelerated its development in recent years, because without manufacturing components in-house, the production line can grind to a halt.

Andrey Primako, Director of a Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing Company:

"This converter head, which we prepared last year, is the first one. We assembled it entirely from our own metal parts. Only some of the hydraulics are imported, and everything else is domestically produced. I think this is quite unique for the country at the moment. It can be used as a replacement for the imported harvester heads used on existing machines."

Andrey Primako, Director of a Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing Company

And it's one of a kind, a Belarusian prototype, the only one in the country. At the factory, they'll say: a year of operation, a complex mechanism, specific materials, delicate welding, manual labor—this explains why many components in forestry machines have already been mastered, but they were in no rush to produce a harvester head in-house. "Too complicated," the manager will say, with his many years of experience at Belarus's main forestry machinery plant. But complicated doesn't mean impossible. The factory explains: a machine in the forest uses its head. The harvester head is the main working tool. Its purpose is to quickly and precisely process wood, ultimately resulting in high productivity in the logging area. For many years, Belarusian factories have been purchasing components directly from Europe, but economic conflicts initially led to delivery delays and eventually led to a complete refusal to work with Belarusian companies.

"The most difficult thing at the initial stage was our lack of a full equipment fleet. We started with small, universal machines. We needed more complex, high-tech equipment to achieve high precision and high-quality spare parts. Therefore, we quickly upgraded our equipment and increased production volume by almost two or even three times compared to, say, 2022," noted Andrei Primako.

Now, when forestry enterprises request assistance with equipment repair, they don't have to wait months for parts. We have hundreds of types of in-house parts, from simple to the most complex. All this is to ensure that the work of forestry assistants continues uninterrupted.

However, the private sector is ready to assist not only the forestry industry. For example, a prototype machine is ready to combat frosts, which became a real scourge for farmers this spring: they could ruin their harvest at any moment, but this equipment can provide warmth in freezing temperatures.

According to Andrei Primako, frost is distributed throughout the soil at a shallow depth – up to a meter. The frost-protection machine will draw warm air from above and distribute it over a large surface area of the soil, thereby protecting against frost.

Frost-protection machine

For now, this is also a pilot – a prototype, a new machine for the country, ready to be deployed in Belarusian orchards in the future, ensuring that no cold spells spoil farmers' dreams of a bountiful harvest.

How is the Belarusian manufacturer improving the quality of life for Belarusians? This will be discussed at the BNTU Polytechnic Science and Technology Park – a unique innovation platform where education, science, and industry intertwine.

What results from this tandem? For example, knee joint replacements. High-quality, competitive, and most importantly, locally produced. The journey from concept to mass production here took 10 years, so that Belarusians can also pursue their dreams pain-free.

Georgy Vershina, CEO of the BNTU Polytechnic Science and Technology Park:

"This is a very lengthy procedure, because a person is a living organism: if something takes root, it should last forever. This process is so extensive and significant, but we managed to solve it. True, the timeframe is about 10 years. Today, we have much to be proud of for our country; it provided significant assistance. This is an innovative project. We are proud of it. A third version is already being developed. We know how to apply a coating, specifically titanium nitride, which significantly increases durability."

Georgy Vershina, CEO of the BNTU Polytechnic Science and Technology Park