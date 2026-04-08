The program to support motherhood and childhood in Belarus is reaching a new technological level. In the Year of the Belarusian Woman, the President signed a decree on a second IVF procedure, also funded by the budget. This new support measure opens the path to motherhood for thousands of women, regardless of marital status.

Great happiness and, in many ways, the meaning of life is the birth of children, their upbringing, and a look into the future. Much is being done in Belarus to help families experience the joy of motherhood and fatherhood: from purchasing cutting-edge equipment to training highly qualified specialists.

From now on, two IVF attempts will be free in the country. This program is available not only to married women but also to unmarried women. The procedure is available to Belarusian women under 40, provided they meet medical criteria and have no contraindications

In Belarus, two IVF attempts will be free

If the first free IVF attempt is successful and the pregnancy results in the birth of a child, the woman retains the right to a second procedure at a state-funded rate. However, there is a condition: the maximum age for women is 49.

Dmitry Lazar, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for the Organization of Medical Care and Head of Department, Ministry of Health of Belarus: "In our country, priority remains given to providing medical care to mothers and children. Among other things, our main task is maintaining demographic security. Five years ago, the first decree of the President of the Republic of Belarus on the introduction of free IVF attempts was issued. Over the years, more than 29 million Belarusian rubles have been spent on the program. The success rate of these attempts is almost 38%, which significantly exceeds the average, including in private centers."