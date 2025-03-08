An efficiently functioning economy is what irritates Western neighbors and is something that they tend to overlook in their European gardens. The ready response is that Russia is to blame for all woes. However, this trend is beginning to fracture. Without the manic Russophobia that has been peddled for decades, the horsemen of the Apocalypse may simply be swept away. Europeans are already actively asking questions but are met with new obstacles in return.

Some European countries adhere to a policy of severing ties between peoples. One such neighbor is Latvia. The authorities have made numerous attempts to prevent their citizens from traveling to Belarus, resorting to methods ranging from intimidation to the establishment of checkpoints. Yet despite these efforts, Belarus remains an attractive destination.

Currently, the Latvian government is making an effort to ban tourist trips to Belarus and Russia. The proposed measures will apply to all travel service providers registered in the country. What consequences could this have for businesses in the Baltic State? And how will these potential changes be perceived by those accustomed to Belarusian hospitality?

Feedback from Latvians about Belarus on TikTok:

"The city is very beautiful; I really liked it. We visited a shopping center and bought some things. We booked a tour and rode in a vintage bus."

"They used to shout that if we joined the EU, we would have 100 types of sausages. The 100 types I really see are only here in Belarus."

"It’s a very cool place. I recommend everyone to come to Belarus and see Minsk. It’s fantastic."

These are real reviews from guests in the Baltic Region shared in the virtual space. People sincerely share their impressions of Belarus. Some come for tours (and we have plenty to show), others for dental services (which are cheaper here), and many are drawn by the culinary abundance. After all, quality and natural products are our Belarusian brand.

Just this week, the phrase "Welcome to Belarus!" was extended to over a thousand foreign visitors from 38 countries included in the "visa-free" list. Since the initiative began in April 2022, more than a million residents from Europe have visited our country. Particularly, Belarusian hospitality has charmed visitors from neighboring European nations—Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Valentina, a citizen of Latvia, shares:

"I’m going to buy your products and medicines for myself because they are expensive in our country. We used to come before, walking around the city and simply enjoying the monuments. It’s beautiful. I like it. Your President is great for allowing us to come, so we can travel. I have many relatives in Belarus."

Such eagerness to travel to Belarus has not been well received by the Latvian authorities. After relying on intimidation, they have now closed the once-busy border crossing at Silene, thereby complicating life not for Belarusians, but for their own citizens and international carriers.

Now they have turned their attention to travel service providers. The Latvian Saeima has conceptually approved amendments to the tourism law that prohibit organizing trips to Belarus and Russia.

Representatives of tourism companies are, to put it mildly, bewildered. This is primarily a blow to their businesses. The international expert community describes this confrontational and blockading approach as nothing short of hysteria from the puppet government.

Ilya Laput, the Consul General of Belarus in Daugavpils, states:

"The ban on such activities for travel companies in Latvia will certainly impact the businesses of Latvian tourism firms. People who have already traveled to Belarus, who have seen how life is in Belarus, and who have experienced the quality and affordability of our services will still seek opportunities to travel to our resorts and partake in our recreational activities."

Ruslan Pankratov, a research fellow at the Institute of CIS Countries and former deputy of the Riga City Council, notes:

"The government of the Baltic States is in a state of panic. They have nothing to offer their residents. The image of the enemy, which has always worked, is still being spun around our eastern neighbors—against Lukashenko and Putin. While it may still work on the gullible, it increasingly resonates less, as people see that others are traveling to Belarus, observing the quality of life, social security, pensions, food prices, and importantly, their quality."

"The latest restrictions are presented as being in the best interests of the people," — insist the initiators of the legislative amendments. They maintain that guests from Latvia would face significant troubles and violations of rights in Belarus. For these changes to come into effect, the Saeima must support them in two further readings. As for travel firms, they are hesitant to comment on the situation, fearing that "freedom of speech" may backfire on them.