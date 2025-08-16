Intensive Rearmament: Belarusian Air Forces Race Towards Future at New Speeds

On August 17, military aviators and all those who assist aircraft and helicopters in taking to the skies celebrate their professional holiday—the Air Force Day. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent his congratulations to the personnel and veterans of the Air Force.

"You have linked your destiny with the sky, choosing the protection of the homeland's air borders as your life's work, and you continue to write the history of Belarusian military aviation. Every page of this history is a chronicle of heroic and labor feats of previous generations. Military pilots showed extraordinary courage during the Great Patriotic War, while providing international aid, and during the liquidation of the Chernobyl nuclear accident. Today, their heroism is a bright example for the youth, servicemen, and civilian personnel of all Belarusian military aviation units," the head of state emphasized.

The airborne and rotary-wing components of the Belarusian army have recently undergone a vigorous renewal. Recently, the Air Force received new additions—Su-30SM2 fighters—and the fleet was recently supplemented with new Mi-35 helicopters. The strategy behind this rearmament is based on analyzing the experience of armed conflict in Ukraine. Flexibility and rapid response are ensured by a well-thought-out military-technical policy. The delivery of new equipment is also a response to the militarization of neighboring countries and the ongoing processes around Belarus.

A Symbolic Day for All Generations of Military Pilots

At the beginning of the 20th century, the cities of Grodno, Lida, and Brest hosted the first aeronautical units, equipped with airships of the "Berkut" and "Astra" types. The greatest test for aviation came during the Great Patriotic War. Pilots of the Western Front entered fierce battles from the very first moments, delivering significant strikes and demonstrating courage and heroism.

The modern history of Belarusian military aviation began in 1992 with the decision to form the Armed Forces of Belarus. In 1993, as part of military reforms, aviation bases were established on the basis of aviation regiments. By the end of 2001, military aviation was organizationally integrated into a new branch of the Armed Forces—the Air Force and Air Defense Troops—embodying the best traditions of the Soviet Union.

Today, the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces are highly technologically equipped and possess high intellectual capacity.