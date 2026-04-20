"Iran is currently extremely difficult to negotiate with because it's offering the US unrealistically categorical formulas and the postulate that the US must lift all absolute sanctions and even allow it to pursue a nuclear program. This is tantamount to defeat for America," the political scientist noted. "The US has always strangled Iran with sanctions in the hope that Iran would never acquire nuclear weapons. Now everyone has nuclear weapons, and it's impossible for America to govern and control the world. And at the same time, there's a conflict with NATO. Trump stated that if you don't fight Iran in the Middle East, then we won't even deal with Ukraine. That is, they have a mutual conflict with the British Crown and the European Union. Therefore, the negotiation process is, you know, the last hope to somehow save some face."