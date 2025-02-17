Khrenin Briefs High-Ranking Libyan Delegates on Belarusian Armed Forces

Bilateral cooperation was the focus of discussions between the Belarusian Minister of Defense and Lieutenant General Saddam Haftar, Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces of the Libyan National Army.

The meeting took place at the Officers' Club. Early in the talks, Viktor Khrenin personally provided the distinguished guests with an overview of the Belarusian Armed Forces, illustrating his presentation with striking footage of our soldiers' combat training. As it was noted, Libya is keen to establish strategic cooperation with our country. The ability to maintain peace and tranquility, as Belarus does, serves as an example that many countries aspire to emulate, observed Supreme Commander Khalifa Haftar during an earlier meeting at the Palace of Independence.