Large Press Tour of Media Representatives from EAEU and CIS Member States Kicks Off in Belarus

A large press tour of media representatives from the EAEU and CIS member states has begun in Belarus. The journalists' introduction to our country started with a sightseeing tour of Minsk. The first stop on the route was the National Library. Here, guests could learn about its richest collection, see the modern reading rooms, and appreciate the city's panorama from the height of the 24th floor.

Otabek Zokirov, Coordinator of the National Media Association of Uzbekistan:

"This is my first time in Belarus, and I can confidently say that this country has captured my heart. It has incredible nature, beautiful cities, and amazingly hospitable and peaceful people. I will definitely tell all the residents of Uzbekistan about this wonderful country. On the press tour, I am especially looking forward to the trip to Brest, as I was shown an entire film about it when I was little, so I really want to see it with my own eyes."

Arman Abovyan, Deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, Radio Host of Sputnik Armenia:

"For us Armenians, Belarus is not a foreign country. Besides the traditional relationship between Belarusians and Armenians, let's not forget that during the Great Patriotic War, tens of thousands of Armenians laid down their lives liberating the Soviet Union, particularly Belarus. For us, Belarus is not a tourist country, but a native one. We want to see Khatyn, Belovezhskaya Pushcha, and the Brest Fortress again. We want to talk to those saintly people, of whom there are fewer and fewer."