Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview for a podcast set to premiere on Platform X. The interviewer was Mario Nawfal, an American blogger and businessman, as well as an expert in finance, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence, representing a new wave of media. His livestreams and numerous posts cover a wide range of topics-everything from the latest news to cryptocurrency trends. His previous guests have included Elon Musk, Slovak Prime Minister Fico, Brazilian President Bolsonaro, Hungarian President Novak, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The conversation with the Belarusian President on crucial geopolitical issues lasted for an hour and a half.

Mario Nawfal approached his discussion with the Belarusian President with the intent of fostering serious dialogue, recognizing it as his mission to build bridges between the West and the East through new media. He advocates for the United States and Russia to become true allies. After the interview, the blogger expressed his appreciation for Lukashenko's openness, noting that the key takeaway from their conversation was the realization that Alexander Lukashenko genuinely desires peace.

"There were quite a few journalists asking tricky questions, trying to catch him off guard, to extract a statement out of context to please their bosses. In reality, the divide between the West and the East, between Russia, China, the U.S., Europe, and Belarus, keeps widening," the American journalist observed. "There are reasons why Belarus is not favored in Europe, and there are reasons why Belarusians might not appreciate Europeans. Yet, you live on the same continent, and despite all of this, connections exist, and trade relations continue. We need to communicate. If there were more conversations like the one we had today, perhaps we would not find ourselves in a conflict. The world cannot be divided into black and white. The situation is complex."

Regarding today's discussion, Mario Nawfal emphasized that it was incredibly engaging. "I believe the audience needs to hear President Alexander Lukashenko's perspective; they should understand what he thinks about the current situation," the blogger stated.