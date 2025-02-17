"It is no coincidence that the head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, wept as he bid farewell to his audience. This truly came as a blow, a shock to them. Europeans, at any rate, still have not recovered from this shock. I read these lamentations – and no other word will do – in the European press regarding the speech by US Vice President Vance. Truly, everything can be reduced to one such phrase, to one formula: 'Master, whom are you abandoning us to?' That is, the shock experienced by Europeans upon hearing the truth about themselves, spoken directly to their faces, is truly difficult to describe. Moreover, they are now feverishly attempting to fact-check these accusations by Vance in the mass of newspapers, to find out where he is wrong, where he overstepped the mark, etc. But in fact, these frantic explanations only confirm everything he said to them. And what he said was that the European emperor has no clothes."