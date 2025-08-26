Military Contingent Arrives in Belarus to Participate in Collective CSTO Exercises

The military contingent continues to arrive in our country to take part in joint exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). On August 27, representatives from Kazakhstan arrived in Belarus, and the day before, aircraft transported participants from Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

From August 31 to September 6, on the training grounds "Losvido" and "Lepelsky," the collective forces will conduct joint drills, bringing together various components of CSTO troops.

The "Interaction-2025" exercise aims to refine the preparation and execution of joint operations to resolve crisis situations within member states of the CSTO. During specialized exercises named "Search," the focus will be on organizing and conducting reconnaissance in support of rapid response forces. The "Echelon" drills will focus on practicing the organization of logistical and technical support.

"Special attention will be given to the application of unmanned aerial vehicles, which have become one of the most effective means in modern combat, as well as to the development of systems to counter enemy UAVs," said Andrei Serdyukov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff.

The versatility of drones—capable of conducting reconnaissance, striking targets, and delivering supplies—significantly enhances battlefield capabilities. Serdyukov also noted that, to ensure unified approaches to radio-electronic warfare organization and conduct during the exercises with the Collective Security Response Operations (CSRO), plans are underway to test recommendations developed jointly by the Joint Staff and defense ministries regarding electronic warfare.