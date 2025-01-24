Minsk calls for equality and renunciation of sanctions pressure at UN forum

Ensuring a high level of social guarantees for any country is impossible without equal cooperation in the international arena and rejection of sanctions pressure. This was stated by Deputy Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Pavel Yevseenko at the 63rd session of the UN Commission for Social Development.

"Today, sustainable economic growth is impossible without fair international cooperation. However, we are seeing an increase in global challenges: geopolitical instability, the use of economic sanctions, and growing inequality between countries. As part of our consistent position, we are convinced that the world order should be based on the principles of inclusiveness, equal cooperation and mutual respect," the Deputy Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN said.

Pavel Yevseenko:

"We call on the international community to abandon discriminatory measures that undermine global social stability, food security and sustainable development. The real path to strengthening social cohesion and global justice lies in expanding cooperation, abandoning sanctions policies, transferring technologies and sharing knowledge for development. Belarus remains open to mutually beneficial partnerships and aims to further strengthen international solidarity and social cohesion."