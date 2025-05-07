Monument Cast from Thousands of Coins Delivered to Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow

A monument, cast from thousands of coins collected by Belarusians and Russians as a symbol of their shared approach to preserving historical memory, has been delivered to Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow. Many of these coins had been kept in families for years, preserving the energy of mothers who prayed for their children who rose to defend the Motherland. Along with the monument, a batch of coins for the unified alloy, which will be poured inside the monument, was also delivered to the Russian capital.