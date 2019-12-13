3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Mr. Bogdanov tells what balance is maintained in the development of retail in Belarus
We asked Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus Alexei Bogdanov about the balance of retail development in Belarus.
Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus Alexei Bogdanov.
“Our state pursues a policy of balanced presence of different players in the same market. For example, the number of large network companies is limited by law - no more than 20% they can occupy in the regional retail turnover. This bar has been set, not more than 20%, it will not be changed,” emphasized the head of the department.
This allows to limit the appetites of large hyper, supermarkets of large companies and to develop just a store of walking distance, again, traditional markets to keep. Many citizens love and go to these markets. And today we have such a peculiar balance established.
The Minister noted that Russian retail is interested in Belarus. “The old present here are actively developing. In 2024, several new retailers came in. So, of course, our market is interesting for them. But Belarusian ones are also actively developing,” said Alexei Bogdanov.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Lukashenko: It won't be "somehow," it will be as it should be.
Lukashenko notes importance of his upcoming visit to China for development of Belarus
Lukashenko explains why he announced five-year quality plan and Year of Beatification
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Path to peace. Ukraine starts preparations for talks with Trump's special envoy
Kiev tries to go on offensive in Kursk Region - Russian Armed Forces repulses four attacks
Priests transported in cages and thrown out of churches - how Ukrainian authorities deal with clergy
Why Ursula von der Leyen ignored celebrations of Poland's EU presidency
Regions
All
Incidents
All