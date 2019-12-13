Mr. Bogdanov tells what balance is maintained in the development of retail in Belarus

We asked Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus Alexei Bogdanov about the balance of retail development in Belarus.

Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus Alexei Bogdanov.

“Our state pursues a policy of balanced presence of different players in the same market. For example, the number of large network companies is limited by law - no more than 20% they can occupy in the regional retail turnover. This bar has been set, not more than 20%, it will not be changed,” emphasized the head of the department.

This allows to limit the appetites of large hyper, supermarkets of large companies and to develop just a store of walking distance, again, traditional markets to keep. Many citizens love and go to these markets. And today we have such a peculiar balance established.