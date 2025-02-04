New schools, hospitals, roads - President approves investment program - 2025

On February 5, the President of Belarus signed a decree approving the State Investment Program for 2025. 2 billion 207 million rubles are allocated for financing the projects.

Among other things, this money will be used to build and reconstruct the Gomel-Kobrin, Minsk-Vitebsk, Lepel-Polotsk highways, bridges across the Pripyat and Sozh rivers, technology parks in Brest, Pinsk, Baranovichi, an industrial park in Grodno, a hospital in Postavy, a regional oncology dispensary in Grodno, new buildings of the regional hospital in Brest and the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Children's Oncology in Borovlyany, a rehabilitation center in Aksakovshchina.