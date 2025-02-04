3.44 RUB
New schools, hospitals, roads - President approves investment program - 2025
On February 5, the President of Belarus signed a decree approving the State Investment Program for 2025. 2 billion 207 million rubles are allocated for financing the projects.
Among other things, this money will be used to build and reconstruct the Gomel-Kobrin, Minsk-Vitebsk, Lepel-Polotsk highways, bridges across the Pripyat and Sozh rivers, technology parks in Brest, Pinsk, Baranovichi, an industrial park in Grodno, a hospital in Postavy, a regional oncology dispensary in Grodno, new buildings of the regional hospital in Brest and the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Children's Oncology in Borovlyany, a rehabilitation center in Aksakovshchina.
Every corner of Belarus has its own construction site: a school, a kindergarten, a clinic and entire residential areas. This is the best confirmation: the country is developing, and the standard and quality of life are rising along with the economy. This is what the state cares about first and foremost. What people really need is the main focus of the 2025 investment program.