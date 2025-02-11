On the waves of news and music: World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13

It was radio, invented by Russian physicist and electrical engineer Alexander Popov that became the first truly mass communication media, paving the way for state-of-the-art digital technologies.

Belarus and Russia where radio broadcasting has a rich history also celebrate Radio Day on May 7. Speaking of which, Belarusian radio started broadcasting in 1925. On November 15, the words that opened a new era in the country's media space were first heard on the air. In 2025, Belarusian Radio celebrates its centenary. And, despite the Internet and television development, radio continues to be popular and in demand. It swiftly delivers information, enables people to perceive themselves as part of society and simply lifts their spirits.