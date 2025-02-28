On March 2nd, Orthodox believers celebrate Forgiveness Sunday. This occasion marks the conclusion of Maslenitsa week, after which the Great Lent begins.

The Orthodox Church teaches that one should first seek reconciliation with others before looking to be reconciled with God. An age-old tradition has been to ask one another for forgiveness on this day, for both visible and invisible offenses, with the customary response being, "God will forgive," expressing the hope that the Lord in heaven will not hold against us what we have forgiven on this earthly plane. The Gospel of Matthew states, "For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you."

On this day, during the evening service in the churches, the rite of forgiveness is performed in memory of the ancient custom of the Egyptian monks, who, upon entering the Great Lent until Easter, would spend 40 days wandering the desert, dedicating themselves entirely to prayer.

Some monks never returned; some were torn apart by wild beasts, while others perished in the barren wilderness. Each understood that their farewell prior to Great Lent might be their last. Thus, as they parted ways, the monks asked one another for forgiveness for any intentional or unintentional wrongs, much like a final farewell. Over time, this became a cherished tradition for all believers.

On Forgiveness Sunday, congregants standing for the liturgy have the opportunity to hear a Gospel reading that speaks of the forgiveness of sins, fasting, and the gathering of heavenly treasures. The Church provides guidance for appropriate conduct during the Great Lent and encourages the faithful to repent to one another for all grievances and sins, to reconcile, and to forgive all that has been accumulated. One of the precepts is: "Do not judge your neighbor." The clergy themselves set a good example, being the first to ask for forgiveness from their congregation.

It is customary on this day to visit the graves of deceased relatives and loved ones, to mentally atone for past grievances inflicted upon them.