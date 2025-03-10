Over 1,000 Trucks Awaiting Entry into Lithuania and Poland

More than 1,000 heavy trucks are currently lined up at the borders of Lithuania and Poland, as reported by BELTA, citing the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

In the past 24 hours, the number of trucks waiting to enter EU countries has increased by 70 units. Meanwhile, Lithuanian and Polish border control services continue to artificially delay the processing of vehicles.

The busiest border crossing into the European Union remains the Lithuanian "Šalčininkai" ("Beniakoni"), where 420 heavy trucks are awaiting passage. Over the course of a day, Lithuania has only permitted 42% of the normal volume of trucks to cross this checkpoint.

At the "Miedzyńska" ("Kamenny Log") crossing, 360 trucks are currently observed. In the last 24 hours, the Lithuanian side has accepted merely 14% of the expected number of vehicles.

At the only Polish border crossing open for trucks, "Kukuriki" ("Kozlovichi"), there is a backlog of 375 heavy vehicles. Polish border control has managed to facilitate entry for 67% of the expected trucks from Belarus over the past day.

In contrast, there are no queues at the Latvian direction toward the EU.