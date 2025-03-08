The interview of the President of Belarus with blogger and businessman Mario Nawfal for Platform X has caused a truly wide resonance. This is understandable, because each such speech gets millions of views and many comments. We will talk about the main accents and the world reaction to the interview with Russian political scientist, MGIMO professor Elena Ponomareva.

"The time for dialogue has come," the expert believes. "And the presidents of Belarus and Russia have always emphasized that they are ready for negotiations on all pressing issues on the global agenda. This has been constantly recorded. Only the opposite side did not want to hear it."

According to her, the change of leadership in the White House has also led to a paradigm shift in this regard. "But, as we see, the name of the opponents of a peaceful settlement (which the White House now advocates, and both Moscow and Minsk support these efforts) is legion. And that is why such interviews are very important," the professor believes.

The political scientist drew attention to the fact that it is very important that Alexander Lukashenko said about Polotsk, the geographical center of Europe. "Belarus is Europe, it is its center. And, accordingly, many initiatives that come from this center are relevant and interesting for all Europeans who think about the future, and not just about some immediate decision and immediate benefit," she emphasized.

Elena Ponomareva:

"It is significant that Mario, despite the fact that he is a young journalist, understands this. It was he who set the tone in this interview. After all, he said that the Republic of Belarus is a special bridge between the East and the West. And our business, which Alexander Lukashenko is doing, is to strengthen this bridge, not destroy it. In this sense, all means are good: humanitarian, political, diplomatic, scientific contacts, educational. And we have something to offer and something to show."