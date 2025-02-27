3.61 BYN
"Prepare to be shocked" - Blogger Nawfal Announces Interview with Lukashenko
American blogger and businessman Mario Nawfal has announced the upcoming release of his interview with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko
In a recent social media post, Nawfal stated that the interview would be published on the platform X on Tuesday, March 4. He teased the announcement with the phrase, "Prepare to be shocked," emphasizing the anticipated impact of the conversation.
Nawfal expressed his excitement, saying, "I had the honor of talking with a powerful and behind-the-scenes world leader..."
This interview is generating significant interest and curiosity as it promises insights into Lukashenko's perspectives and policies. The post has sparked discussions among followers, many of whom are eager to see what revelations might emerge from the dialogue.