"Prepare to be shocked" - Blogger Nawfal Announces Interview with Lukashenko

American blogger and businessman Mario Nawfal has announced the upcoming release of his interview with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko

In a recent social media post, Nawfal stated that the interview would be published on the platform X on Tuesday, March 4. He teased the announcement with the phrase, "Prepare to be shocked," emphasizing the anticipated impact of the conversation.

Nawfal expressed his excitement, saying, "I had the honor of talking with a powerful and behind-the-scenes world leader..."