All CSTO countries are standing together to uphold historical truth. In Moscow, participants of the conference titled "The Contribution of the Peoples of CSTO Countries to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War" condemned any attempts to revise the outcomes of World War II, emphasizing the inadmissibility of glorifying fascism. The main strategy of the West today is to reshape public consciousness while the genocide of the Soviet people during the war is purposefully overlooked.

"The Fascists Destroyed the Future of Our Country"

Alexander Neverovskiy, Deputy State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"In the Republic of Belarus, new facts of the genocide of the Soviet people on our territory are being uncovered. Today, around 190 major punitive operations have been documented and proven, with over 100 villages identified that shared the same fate as Khatyn. The fascists did not just kill over 3 million of our citizens; they obliterated the future of our country and future generations. Estimates suggest that, had those lives not been lost, there would be around 17 million people living in our country today. Meanwhile, the so-called collective West fights against the dead, destroying monuments and graves of liberators. Those who were accomplices to the Nazis are becoming national heroes. Thankfully, in our country, it is entirely different. We respect and take pride in our veterans."

Unity of the Peoples: A Key Factor in Victory in WWII

Imangali Tasmagambetov, Secretary General of the CSTO:

"More than 130 nationalities and ethnic groups participated in World War II. Undoubtedly, the same number liberated Belarus. They fought on the fronts, freed Ukraine, and other Eastern European countries. Therefore, the unity of the peoples is a key factor in the victory in WWII. Our current reality is built on the foundation of the past, which is woven from the friendship of nations that enabled us to win the war and subsequently rebuild the devastated country."