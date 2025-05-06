Representatives of religious denominations lay floral tributes at Victory Obelisk in Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dbe326c0-8d63-47b8-86bf-1035fcfee993/conversions/4ed5b698-e1d8-4606-ac0c-6c323d782f59-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dbe326c0-8d63-47b8-86bf-1035fcfee993/conversions/4ed5b698-e1d8-4606-ac0c-6c323d782f59-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dbe326c0-8d63-47b8-86bf-1035fcfee993/conversions/4ed5b698-e1d8-4606-ac0c-6c323d782f59-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dbe326c0-8d63-47b8-86bf-1035fcfee993/conversions/4ed5b698-e1d8-4606-ac0c-6c323d782f59-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Not only the clergy, but also every Belarusian should convey to the young generation the innermost dreams of our ancestors about living in peace and harmony. This opinion was shared by Mufti of Belarus Abu-Bekir Shabanovich.

The unity of the society in preserving the historical memory was demonstrated by representatives of 16 religious denominations and associations - they laid flowers at the obelisk on Victory Square.

Alexander Rumak, Plenipotentiary for Religious and Ethnic Affairs of Belarus:

"During that terrible war Belarus was liberated by representatives of more than 70 nationalities, and in the trenches there were people of different religions. Shoulder to shoulder they fought against the hated enemy, so the memory of these heroes is sacred."

Sergei Podnyuk, First Deputy Head Bishop of the Evangelical Church of Belarus, noted that people remember what their ancestors did, so they recall the difficult times that the country had to go through during the Great Patriotic War. People appreciate the fact that they resisted the invasion of Nazism. Today what we have is all thanks to the feat of those people.