Requiem rally held in Minsk to mark Day of Remembrance of International Warriors

On February 15, Belarus marked the Day of Remembrance of International Warriors. 36 years ago Soviet troops left Afghanistan. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed to the veterans, noting that they are a model of honesty and decency, valor and bravery for the current generations.

Commemorative events are held all over the country on this day. A requiem meeting was held on the Island of Courage and Sorrow in Minsk.

Despite the frosty weather, the Island of Courage and Sorrow was crowded. Those for whom the events of those years are a special pain came to remember the fallen soldiers - veterans and families of the victims. Here today there are also representatives of authorities, various ministries, departments and public associations, schoolchildren and all those who are not indifferent. All of them came to honor the memory of heroes - Afghan warriors who gave their lives for peace. Their names are carved on the wall of the chapel.