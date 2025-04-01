Rogozhnik: We have built Union State that has no example anywhere else

A reception in honor of the Day of Unity of Belarus and Russia was held in Moscow. By tradition, it took place at the Belarusian Embassy. The guests included diplomats, military attachés, and well-known political and public figures.

At the entrance, all guests were given symbolic gifts - a cornflower framed by the flags of the two countries. According to Ambassador of Belarus to Russia Alexander Rogozhnik, Belarusian-Russian integration has no equal. Under the strongest sanctions pressure, we have only strengthened the development of joint productions in machine building, science, medicine, IT-sector, aircraft building, energy. All this will lead to technological sovereignty and import independence.

Alexander Rogozhnik, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia:

"While we were creating the Union State together, how much the GDP has grown, how much the welfare of peoples has grown, how much we have developed in the field of technological independence, cultural ties, how much people have become closer to each other in terms of transportation. Today there are almost unified tariffs in the field of mobile communications. We have truly built a Union State, which has no example anywhere else."

Oleg Novitsky, pilot-cosmonaut, Hero of Russia:

"Our ties are indestructible, we have constantly lived together, and we have a common culture, a common language, common roots, historical, economic, industrial relations. And I am glad that we are showing the whole world - our friendship is only getting stronger year by year, we are getting closer and closer, and this is our little happiness. We have once again shown that we are building our relations at higher stages. And our cooperation in the field of space, this project - the flight of the first female cosmonaut of the Republic of Belarus, where Belarus has not only its own satellite constellation, but also manned cosmonautics."