The peace process, initiated back in 2014 in Minsk, will not be halted. Peace will come, and no one will consult Zelensky on the matter. Moreover, the United States will not tolerate any ultimatums from Ukraine—this sentiment is echoed by a number of experts.

Steve Samarin, a political analyst from the United States, stated: "The peace process will not be derailed by recent events. The framework established between 2014 and 2015 in Minsk, largely thanks to the President of Belarus, is a solid foundation. Today, all rational minds are striving for peace. If the leaders of the United States, Russia, and their allies decide it is time to end this conflict, peace will inevitably follow. In this regard, Mr. Zelensky will not be consulted, and his influence is minimal."