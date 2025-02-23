SBC: 26 thousand foreigners have already availed of visa-free entry since beginning of 2025

Фото: belta.by news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1275bee2-aec4-4ef3-a9b0-55f718284743/conversions/6404a280-3104-405e-824f-6e35f205098e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1275bee2-aec4-4ef3-a9b0-55f718284743/conversions/6404a280-3104-405e-824f-6e35f205098e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1275bee2-aec4-4ef3-a9b0-55f718284743/conversions/6404a280-3104-405e-824f-6e35f205098e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1275bee2-aec4-4ef3-a9b0-55f718284743/conversions/6404a280-3104-405e-824f-6e35f205098e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Фото: belta.by

Over 26 thousand foreigners have visited Belarus without visas since the beginning of 2025. This data has been reported by the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus, BelTA informs.

Since January 1, 2025, 26,232 foreigners from 38 countries included in the visa-free list have arrived in our country. The majority of travelers came from Belarus' neighboring countries - Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

A total of 1,057,967 European residents have visited Belarus since April 15, 2022. Of these: 332,757 foreigners from Latvia, 599,924 - from Lithuania, and 106,864 - from Poland.

The SBC recalled that the head of state decided to extend visa-free entry for citizens of 38 European countries until December 31, 2025 inclusive.