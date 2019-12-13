3.39 RUB
St. Michael the Archangel Church in Novogrudok turns 400
He is called the spiritual patron saint of Belarus, and history has proved the truth of this statement many times.
St. Michael the Archangel protected Novogrudok from the enemy invasion in the 17th century. The inhabitants of the town placed the figure of the saint on the coat of arms, and one of the most beautiful churches in our country was named in honor of Michael the Protector. This year the church celebrates its 400th anniversary.
