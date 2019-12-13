EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

St. Michael the Archangel Church in Novogrudok turns 400

He is called the spiritual patron saint of Belarus, and history has proved the truth of this statement many times.

St. Michael the Archangel protected Novogrudok from the enemy invasion in the 17th century. The inhabitants of the town placed the figure of the saint on the coat of arms, and one of the most beautiful churches in our country was named in honor of Michael the Protector. This year the church celebrates its 400th anniversary.  

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All