Successful strategic partnership and equal rights - Day of Unity of Peoples of Belarus and Russia

April 2 is the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia. The Treaty on the Establishment of the Community was signed in the distant 1996. The document formed the basis for the creation of a politically and economically integrated community to unite the potential of the two states, where among the fundamental things is to improve the living standards of the peoples and ensure social equality of the citizens of both countries.

Belarus and Russia have been pursuing integration since the early 90s. The collapse of the Soviet Union showed that it would be much more difficult to live on different sides of the barricades on the new political map. The idea came from the people's depths and was consolidated at the highest level.

Vitaly Garmatny, leading archivist of the National Archives, senior researcher of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"There were different discussions in society about how to keep the relationship with Russia, but thanks to the referendum, in which the absolute majority of the population supported the course of integration with Russia, we have found a powerful and highly reliable ally."

Nowadays, the whole world is watching our Union, calling the relations between Belarus and Russia an example of regional integration. And our humanitarian cooperation has long been taken for granted, where there are no restrictions on freedom of movement, smuggling of goods and services, change of residence and employment.

We have mutually recognized pensions, have equal rights in medical care and education. And this is only a part of the implemented program of social adaptation, which is mutually felt by citizens.

Family history of Russian-born Anastasia and Belarusian Dmitry

The family history of Russian-born Anastasia and Belarusian Dmitry began 15 years ago. They were introduced by friends. Anastasia moved from the town of Ruza in the Moscow region to Gorodok in the Vitebsk region. Here they found true happiness. She is always in touch with relatives and friends. This is the very case when it is possible to visit Belarus and Russia without any reason.

Strengthening Belarusian-Russian integration

On March 1, roaming between Belarus and Russia was officially canceled. Residents of the two countries can make calls and use the Internet at budget tariffs.

At the recent meeting of the two leaders in Moscow, another important step was taken to strengthen Belarusian-Russian integration - a protocol on amending the bilateral treaty on equal rights of citizens was signed.

This opens up the possibility for Belarusians to elect and be elected to local authorities. Russians have already been enjoying this right for many years.

Andrei Vypolzov, political analyst, head of the Stan-Center analytical agency (Russia):

"In my opinion, the main feature of the Union State is transparent relations, equality, understanding of mutual benefit without any force and sanctions pressure. And in fact, there are not many such fair relations in other blocs. If we take, for example, the European Union, when you dig into it, there is so much mutual infighting; Poland is fighting with Germany, Italy with France. Therefore, we are really an example of interstate relations."