"The human soul has lost itself" - what the church says about quadrobists

Society is now actively discussing the topic of quadrobists. Why this subculture has appeared and why the West needs it, Archbishop Theodosius, the honorary rector of the parish of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God "Unexpected Joy" in Novopolotsk, told in the "Actual Interview".

Archbishop Theodosius:

"This is a natural phenomenon with the modern, we can say, state of human thinking and the human soul, which has lost itself. People do not know elementary things: their origin, their purpose on earth, in terms of their future. We are completely blinded only by the earthly world, which is attractive."

"Cats, dogs are attractive too. Why can't we imitate them? Because we cannot, because they are God's creatures, they are our servants and we are their masters. God created the visible world for man and said: you are gods. We are the image and likeness of God, and the rest of the creatures are God's creatures who serve us," said the honorable rector of the parish.