Major Deportation of Migrants in U.S. History

How is the largest deportation in U.S. history unfolding?

Details in the author's column "Mendeleva's Table".

The great hunt for illegals, deserted streets, deportation on military planes, and the requirement to meet a daily quota of 1,800 arrests. How are the raids progressing in the U.S.?

Trump's promises to initiate the largest deportation in U.S. history have ceased to be mere promises. Immediately after the inauguration, he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency at the Mexican border and began the process of extraditing millions of migrants. The first planes with deportees have already arrived in Brazil, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Colombia. , Trump almost started a trade war with the president of the latter threatening to impose 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods and sanctions against Bogotá. However, Colombia eventually agreed to accept deportation flights. And this is just the beginning.

One and a half million people have been handed tickets back to their homeland. A screenshot of a document from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement appeared online. 337 people are to be sent back to the USSR, 845 to Yugoslavia, and 254 to Czechoslovakia. Illegals have not updated their documents for a long time, and if none of the states recognize them as their citizens, they can only be sent back to the past.

Therefore, migrants in the U.S. are now as quiet as mice. Even the number of illegal border crossings from Mexico has decreased by more than a third in just three days of Trump's presidency compared to the last three days of Biden's administration, according to Fox News. But the Marines are still reinforcing the wall.

The streets of American cities are also sparsely populated, but there are now posters warning of possible immigration raids. Identifying illegals subject to deportation, they conduct door-to-door checks.

An ice cream vendor in Las Vegas styled his truck as an immigration police vehicle, causing panic among the townspeople.

Trump believes that the deportation of illegal migrants from the country is going well, primarily targeting criminals.