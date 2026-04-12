The Moon Could Become a New Spaceport - Scientist's Opinion

The American landing on Earth's satellite more than half a century ago is still questionable for many. Experts believe there is currently no need for a living human presence on the Moon.

Was the recent American mission to Earth's only satellite merely a publicity stunt or was it driven by research? We discuss with an expert.

Andrey Sadovsky, Scientific Secretary of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences:

"I would say this is more of a publicity mission, but it should lead to exploration, which will be underway on the Moon within 20 years. Exploration of the satellite should begin with automated vehicles, with automated landings, rather than bringing astronauts or cosmonauts there without equipment. There are, in principle, opportunities for exploration on the Moon, but for now, it's very expensive."