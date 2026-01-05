Two Belarusian spacecraft launched into space – how will they protect forests and energy systems

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9da8a7ec-d9ce-4a51-aac7-f7f6d8f48f4b/conversions/5b94b6de-ddbc-43f2-af42-37ec255f04c0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9da8a7ec-d9ce-4a51-aac7-f7f6d8f48f4b/conversions/5b94b6de-ddbc-43f2-af42-37ec255f04c0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9da8a7ec-d9ce-4a51-aac7-f7f6d8f48f4b/conversions/5b94b6de-ddbc-43f2-af42-37ec255f04c0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9da8a7ec-d9ce-4a51-aac7-f7f6d8f48f4b/conversions/5b94b6de-ddbc-43f2-af42-37ec255f04c0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A landmark event in the history of Belarusian space exploration. A launcher-rocket carrying two Belarusian satellites was successfully launched from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Orbital Testing of Belarusian Satellites

This is a new stage for our science. On December 29, the Soyuz launcher-rocket launched into orbit not just a payload, but an entire space program for sovereign Belarus. Two satellites are on board: NANBSat-1 and NANBSat-2.

This marks Belarus's first attempt at launching optical equipment operating in the infrared spectrum into space. The satellites were placed into orbit at an altitude of 510 km. Specialists are currently continuing their flight tests.

Flight tests of Belarusian satellites in space

There are two trends in Earth remote sensing: the development of large satellites and the creation of constellations of small satellites with similar functionality.

Data from the first satellite will be used to improve energy sector safety. This information will be required for the operation of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant and the railway. Data from the second will help detect fires early. The interested agencies are the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Forestry.