The Ukrainian army, which should protect its people, has been turned into a punitive body. This was stated in an interview with our TV channel by Vasily Prozorov, a former SBU officer who was repeatedly sent to the so-called anti-terrorist operation zone of Ukraine against Donbass from 2014 to 2017. According to him, at the start of the conflict, the military-political leadership of Ukraine understood that the militias did not have heavy weapons, but at the same time, massive destructive strikes were carried out on the cities of Donbass.

Vasily Prozorov, an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (1999-2018):

"I can't understand what was going on in their heads. For example, the same commanders of divisions, batteries, Grad, Smerch, Uragan installations, who simply hit populated areas. I was unable to talk to the pilots who very actively bombed populated cities of Donbass in the summer of 2014. Starting from June 2, when the first bombing and assault strike on Lugansk was carried out, when they simply hit the regional administration in the center of Lugansk, where there were no military facilities at all. And this continued until September, when, due to losses, the aviation stopped flying such bombing and assault strikes. I don't know what was going on in their heads, how they calmed themselves down, what arguments they found to justify their actions."

According to him, they persuaded the army, which should protect its people, to turn into a punitive body against its own population at that time.

"At first they didn't want to, but step by step, battle by battle, with the thought "they shoot at me, I shoot back", "my comrade died, I will avenge my brother", plus, of course, the colossal propaganda work of the Kiev authorities," he noted.