Unity is Essential to Change the World - Core Message of Belarus at Assembly in Tashkent

Members of parliament, as architects of social policy, must actively enact laws aimed at protecting citizens’ rights, ensuring social equality, creating conditions for a decent standard of living, supporting vulnerable populations, and promoting sustainable societal development. This was stated on April 6 in Tashkent by Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The Belarusian delegation is participating in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Our parliamentarians are in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

During the assembly, issues such as poverty reduction and the creation of decent working conditions are being discussed. It is universally acknowledged that conflicts hinder the development of nations. Against this backdrop, the demand for social justice takes center stage. To change the world, parliamentarians must stand united, crafting laws that are reflective of the everyday lives of people, ensuring that humanity remains at the heart of politics, just as it does in Belarus.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“We have achieved significant milestones in our country regarding social equality, and we are developing quite successfully. The policies implemented by our President prioritize the welfare of the people. Everything done in our country is undoubtedly for the benefit of the populace. At the same time, we recognize that there are still many countries facing social injustice, where people are starving and in need of assistance and support. Today, there are numerous armed conflicts in the world—over 50, to be precise. We cannot turn a blind eye to this reality. We must unite to tackle these global issues. Consequently, we have proposed the establishment of a Friendship Group. Together, we need to engage in constructive initiatives, supporting and helping one another.”