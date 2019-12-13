V International Congress of Historians of Belarus takes place in Minsk

October 16 is the second day of the International Congress of Historians of Belarus.

More than 200 scientists from all regions of the country, as well as foreign guests have gathered in Minsk. The task of the congress is not only to get familiar with researches on the problems of the historical past of Belarus and discuss future projects.

Today the scientists of Belarus and Russia counteract the falsification of history. In recent years, cooperation agreements have been signed with dozens of institutions. There are also contacts with other CIS countries.