V International Congress of Historians of Belarus takes place in Minsk
October 16 is the second day of the International Congress of Historians of Belarus.
More than 200 scientists from all regions of the country, as well as foreign guests have gathered in Minsk. The task of the congress is not only to get familiar with researches on the problems of the historical past of Belarus and discuss future projects.
Today the scientists of Belarus and Russia counteract the falsification of history. In recent years, cooperation agreements have been signed with dozens of institutions. There are also contacts with other CIS countries.
This year's international congress is timed to the 95th anniversary of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences. For the last 5 years our scientists have published more than 100 books and monographs in all spheres: from archeology and military history to international relations and geopolitics.
