Belarus is not increasing its armaments and military exercises, unlike its Western neighbors, the Poles and the Balts, who have today placed their bets on militarization. This was announced to journalists today by State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich at a requiem rally in Minsk dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of International Warriors.

The memory of fallen soldiers was honored on the Island of Courage and Sorrow. 36 years ago, the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan took place. On this day, the military contingent of the USSR left the state located in Central and South Asia. Our compatriots also fought in Afghanistan as part of a limited contingent. More than 30 thousand families sent their sons to fulfill their international duty in Afghanistan. More than 700 Belarusians did not return home, almost as many were left disabled.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus: "Our soldiers and officers left Afghanistan with their heads held high, with a sense of accomplishment and under battle flags, unlike those who several years ago, in particular the American military, fled Afghanistan, leaving behind devastation, hunger, grief and poverty. Our international soldiers also carried out a creative mission - they raised and taught Afghan children, built schools, hospitals, helped to harvest grain, and carried out other peaceful tasks."