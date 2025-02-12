Volfovich responds to fears of the West about Belarusian-Russian exercises

Belarus will routinely prepare a military-trained reserve of the citizens, who will come at the right moment and stand up for defense. This was stated by State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich on February 13. He visited the 72nd training center involved in the combat readiness check. The Secretary of State inspected the places of training, talked to the conscripts and instructors. He also noted that the activities are of a planned nature, while the reproaches of the West to Belarus are not justified.

Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"Recently, the West has been concerned about the Belarusian-Russian exercises, which are planned for 2025. There is nothing extraordinary here. These exercises, since 2009, have been held on a scheduled basis every two years in turn in the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the territory of the Russian Federation."

The joint exercise, which is planned this year, is to work out the issues and check the readiness of the regional grouping of troops to defend the territory of the Union State.