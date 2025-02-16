Washington does not consider Europe as a participant in the negotiations on the Ukrainian issue. It does not intend to take into account the wishes of Ukraine either. This opinion was expressed by the Armenian expert Mikael Badalyan. According to him, holding a meeting in Saudi Arabia in a bilateral format between Russia and the United States is a blow to the European Union.

"Europe is completely losing its vector, and they are actually going nowhere. Today's American government is decisively and openly talking about this. And the fact that today negotiations on Ukraine are taking place, that they are taking place without Ukraine, as if no one has ever taken into account Ukraine's opinion, but today they are taking place without the Europeans, and this is an absolutely clear and open message. That is, we know that today Mr. Lavrov and Ushakov have already flown to Riyadh to hold negotiations with their American colleagues tomorrow. And all this is happening in a bilateral format.