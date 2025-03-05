The engaging dialogue between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and blogger Mario Nawfal gathered millions of views

The engaging dialogue between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and blogger Mario Nawfal has resonated deeply, garnering millions of views and serving as a genuine roadmap for Belarus' foreign policy. If such a conversation had not occurred, one might have felt compelled to invent it. Over the course of nearly an hour and a half, Lukashenko and Nawfal deftly probed the contours of geopolitics.

"Trump is commendable for frequently voicing his intentions and taking steps towards ending the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East. This carries significant weight in foreign politics. It seems to me that his sole political endeavor is to end the war. A brilliant idea. Here, I am ready to stand alongside him and do whatever is necessary to put an end to the war and improve people’s lives," reflects the Belarusian leader with notable optimism about the current U.S. administration’s policies.

The President's interview emerged just before French President Emmanuel Macron's speech, in which he asserted that only Russia bears responsibility for the failure of the Minsk Agreements—an assertion that Lukashenko skillfully counters.

“It appears that representatives from significant Western nations, Germany and France, who acted on behalf of the European Union, along with American support, came to deceive Russia. They themselves later admitted as much. But this is a blatant lie; it was not like that at all. Things were serious then, and nobody intended to deceive anyone,” Lukashenko reminded us.

He links such statements from Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel to the apparent need for them to “fit into that situation,” claiming they played a pivotal role in granting Ukraine time to prepare for war with Russia. “This is a lie. But this is how politics unfolds,” added the Belarusian leader.

The issues discussed are often painful, yet all the more important. Lukashenko's sincerity evidently struck a chord with Nawfal; the latter took to his social media platform to declare: “Putin’s ally will reveal the whole truth.” And indeed, where truth exists, there is power-and the reaction of the global community reflects this. Lukashenko's words convey a yearning for peace, awaited from Washington to Vladivostok.

Maxim Chirkov, an associate professor of economic policy and economic measurements at the State University of Management in Russia, noted: “In this interview, the President of Belarus expresses hopes shared by the world for an eventual resolution to the conflict in Ukraine-hopes for a resolution in the foreseeable future. This, I believe, is the primary purpose behind this interview and the reason why the President of Belarus opted to engage with a blogger.”

A Perspective from Belarus

“If you want to come, please do. We are just 200 kilometers from the Belarusian border to Kiev. A thirty-minute flight. Come here, we will sit down together. Quietly, without noise or shouting, we will reach an agreement. So please relay to Trump: I await him here alongside Putin and Zelensky. We will sit down and negotiate calmly. If you truly wish to negotiate,” proclaimed Alexander Lukashenko.

Another dimension of the interview involves the fight against misinformation and stereotypes. The American audience sees the President of Belarus-labeled a “dictator” by Democrats-addressing questions candidly, without scripts or rehearsals. One might wonder how Joe Biden is faring in comparison.

Alexander Shpakovsky, a deputy in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated: “The method of delivering information was remarkably creative. To my knowledge, this is the first interview by a head of state with a blogger, aimed specifically at a social media audience. We understand that the role and significance of new media in the world are increasing in contrast to traditional media. The social network X is notably popular, especially in the Western world, across Europe and the United States. It is to this audience that the Belarusian leader aimed to reach out, conveying the truth about our country and our approach to international relations.”

Experts have revived an old term from the 1980s-“détente”-suggesting that East and West are once again moving toward reconciliation and dialogue. In this metaphor, this conversation serves not merely as an interview but as a tele-bridge connecting Minsk and Washington. Back then, American concerns revolved around the Soviet bedfellows; today, they sit around a table for dialogue.