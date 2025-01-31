What problems the land amnesty resolves and why it should not be delayed

Many officials prefer to resolve the housing issue in favor of individual suburban construction. But any land plot requires special vigilance. This was confirmed by the land inventory: aerial photography showed that many plots fell under the land amnesty.

Simply put, the plots did not coincide with the documented territory. Often, people simply grabbed extra hundred square meters or did not check the boundaries of the plots due to the statute of limitations.

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave the right to correct the situation with minimal losses. It is possible to legalize violations by buying the land. And thus he pass the amnesty. Belarusians have been using this opportunity for 2 years. Then it was extended for another 3 years - the mass of violations was taken into account. But today they are already calling for not delaying the decision.

A complete inventory across the country revealed about 280 thousand violations. And now you open a geoportal - you can immediately see who grabbed someone else's hundred square meters, and who is absolutely clean before the law. Everything is visible from above!

Amnesty, of course, is not mandatory. People are also explained this. If you want, legalize (for money, of course), if you don't want, return to legal boundaries. But if you decide to legalize, it's better not to delay.