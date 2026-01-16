The German parliament has approved a bill reinstating voluntary military service. This measure is intended to increase the Bundeswehr's personnel from the current 183,000 to 260,000 by 2035, plus 200,000 reservists. As a reminder, Berlin abolished conscription in 2011. The German army was exceptionally professional.

Now Germany needs soldiers, and, as it turns out, it's not the only one.

According to recent data, 12 of 32 NATO countries have a current conscription system. They can be divided into two groups: those that have retained it since the last century—Greece, Turkey, Estonia, and Finland—and those that reinstated it after its abolition—Lithuania, Sweden, Latvia, and Croatia. We can also add to this list those countries that are currently debating whether to reinstate conscription. This is a very interesting question. After all, just a few years ago, stones were thrown at Belarus, asking, "Why do you need conscription?" and so on. But, as we can see, Western rhetoric has changed dramatically. Why? Let's take a closer look.

The reason for reinstating conscription doesn't need to be stated – it's clear to everyone. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, most NATO countries analyzed their professional armies and realized that they wouldn't be sufficient to wage war. However, before the actual conflict, they were convinced of the correctness of their decision. From now on, they can quickly replenish their army reserves through conscription.

Today, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom are engaged in heated debates about reinstating conscription. The Bundeswehr has been preparing its population for the new system for a year – media headlines have been constantly filled with phrases like "Berlin is bringing back conscription." A professional army has been operating there since 2011. However, mandatory registration came into effect on January 1, 2026. From now on, all 18-year-olds will be required to complete a questionnaire about their health and readiness for military service. The goal is to create a database of potential conscripts and understand their capabilities. We assume that in another year at most, the draft notices will be sent to German youth.

Poland also repeatedly floated the idea of reinstating conscription, testing the public's mood. Ultimately, the authorities instead opted for what they claim is an innovative approach, combining mass participation with voluntary participation, under the new "Defense Training" program. The only remaining issue is finding the "equal sign" – forcing those same volunteers to undergo innovative military training.

Now let's talk about our closest neighbor. Latvia reinstated conscription in 2024. Prior to that, since 2007, the country relied on a professional army and volunteer forces. The authorities emphasize that the new service is fundamentally different from the Soviet one and is built according to NATO standards.

Croatia's decision to reinstate conscription in 2026 after a 17-year hiatus is also linked to the NDS. Conscription was "frozen" in 2007 to create a professional army before joining NATO. One of the reasons for its abolition was the high rate of draft evasion through alternative service.

Lithuania reinstated compulsory military service in 2015. This year, the country plans to increase conscription to 5,000 men. France is not reinstating conscription. Instead, a new, entirely voluntary program for 10-month-long service will be launched in mid-2026 for young people aged 18-19. Italy is also not reinstating conscription. A bill to create a voluntary military reserve has been proposed, but it has not yet been passed by parliament.